Sting set to headline at Caesars Palace in 2020

Martin Kierszenbaum

Last month Sting announced a new greatest hits-style album, “My Songs,” is coming out on May 24, with new versions and reinterpretations of 15 of the most celebrated songs of his career. What better place to revisit one’s hits than Las Vegas?

Today Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Sting’s “My Songs” residency will open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 22, 2020. Tickets for 16 Las Vegas shows in May, June, August and September of next year will go on sale May 3.

The Colosseum, where Celine Dion will wrap up her record-breaking second residency in June, is set to close for renovations this summer and reopen with a slate of new artists and events. One week ago, classic rock outfit Journey was announced as another new resident with shows scheduled in October.

Sting’s show “will present a compendium of Sting’s songs with dynamic visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.” The 67-year-old singer, songwriter and bass guitar player has amassed 17 Grammy Awards and sold close to 100 million albums as a solo artist and with the Police.

Sting’s last scheduled Las Vegas concert was in October at Park Theater, part of his joint tour with Shaggy behind their collaborative album “44/876,” but it was postponed and has not been rescheduled. That tour is wrapping up in May with four shows in the U.K. before Sting launches a spring and summer European jaunt for the “My Songs” tour on May 28 in Paris.