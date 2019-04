Bruce Springsteen readies a Western-style album

John Minchillo / AP

NEW YORK — Fresh off his Broadway run, New Jersey's Bruce Springsteen looked West for inspiration on a new album he's planning to release on June 14.

The 13-song disc is his first new studio album in five years. Titled "Western Stars," Springsteen said Thursday the album draws some inspiration from southern California pop records of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

He's releasing a song and video called "Hello Sunshine" after midnight on Thursday.

Springsteen wrapped up a 236-show Broadway run last December.

Springsteen recorded it primarily at home in New Jersey, with additional work in California and New York. Ron Aniello produced and plays on the album, which also has contributions from Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa, Jon Brion, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell.

"This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements," he said. "It's a jewel box of a record."

Among the song titles are "Hitch Hikin'," ''Sleepy Joe's Cafe," ''Chasin' Wild Horses" and "There Goes My Miracle."