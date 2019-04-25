Miss USA contestants visit Nevada state capitol

CARSON CITY — Nevada's lieutenant governor urged Miss USA contestants to run for public office during the group's visit to the state capitol building.

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall recognized other high-ranking female public officials that attended the Thursday event and told the contestants that women bring a better perspective.

Majority Floor Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson also addressed the Miss USA contestants and says the program gives them a platform to do life-changing service work. The Democrat says she sees strength, ambition and determination within the contestants.

Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, says there will be a preliminary competition on Monday in Reno and the finals will take place May 2. She says the beautiful environment, along with community support, were factors in choosing Reno as the event location.