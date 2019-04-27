Henderson toddler, 15 months, killed in dog attack

Saturday, April 27, 2019 | 5:31 p.m.
A toddler was killed by a family friend’s Rottweiler this morning in a Henderson neighborhood, according to city police.
The 15-month-old girl died at Henderson Hospital, police said.
First responders were summoned at about 7:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Appian Way, near Horizon Drive and Canyon Road, Henderson Police said.
Details of what transpired were scarce, but police said the child was bit by a 4-year-old dog that belonged to a family friend.
Police said the dog was euthanized by the owner’s request. The investigation is ongoing.
