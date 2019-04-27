Henderson toddler, 15 months, killed in dog attack

A toddler was killed by a family friend’s Rottweiler this morning in a Henderson neighborhood, according to city police.

The 15-month-old girl died at Henderson Hospital, police said.

First responders were summoned at about 7:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Appian Way, near Horizon Drive and Canyon Road, Henderson Police said.

Details of what transpired were scarce, but police said the child was bit by a 4-year-old dog that belonged to a family friend.

Police said the dog was euthanized by the owner’s request. The investigation is ongoing.