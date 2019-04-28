Speeding, unrestrained Las Vegas driver killed in single-vehicle crash

A pickup truck plowed onto a block wall in the southeast valley, killing its unrestrained driver Saturday evening, according to Metro Police.

The 25-year-old Las Vegas resident, who was thrown from a 2008 Ford F-150, became the 38th person killed in Metro-patrolled roads this year, police said.

At about 5:10 p.m., officers and medics responded to East Reno Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue, east of McLeod Drive, police said. The motorist died at the scene.

An investigation determined that the pickup was buzzing east on Reno, approaching Eastern Avenue, when the driver encountered slower traffic, police said.

The driver passed some vehicle by going the wrong-way, and then crossed onto Eastern, losing control, and veering off-road, subsequently smashing the truck against a wall, police said. The probe was ongoing.