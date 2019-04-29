Flood advisory issued as storms slam valley

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until 5 p.m. as thunderstorms pounded the Las Vegas Valley this afternoon.

A warning was also issued for McCarran International Airport until 5 p.m., with wind gusts topping 50 mph and flight delays anticipated.

With rain swelling flood control channels, the Clark County Fire Department reported rescuing people from washes near Spencer Street and Katie Avenue in the central valley and Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the west valley.

The weather service advised people to stay away from washes.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Lake Mead National Recreational Area until 3:30 p.m. Strong winds and hail were likely for Boulder Basin and Callville Bay on Lake Mead. Boaters were advised to seek shelter, with waves up to four feet anticipated, the weather service said.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Willow Beach area near Lake Mead until 6:15 p.m. The weather service advised people to not travel on Willow Beach Road and seek higher ground.

It is also warning people about frequent cloud to ground lightning. According to The National Severe Storms Laboratory, lightning can occur between opposite charges within the cloud and on the ground.