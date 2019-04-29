Teen arrested in fatal shooting of unarmed security guard

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 75-year-old unarmed security guard, according to Metro Police.

The teen faces counts of murder, burglary, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, possession of a credit card without the cardholder's consent and possession of a deadly weapon on school property, police said.

The security guard was shot April 22 while patrolling an apartment complex in the 5500 block of South Mountain Vista Street, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was arrested Thursday at Del Sol High School, where he was found in possession of a handgun, police said. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, police said.