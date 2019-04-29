Weekend Rewind: VGK at the Palms, Marc Anthony at ‘Zumanity,’ Nick Carter at the Linq and more

Courtesy Palms Casino Resort

The Vegas Golden Knights’ season may have ended prematurely, but the team returned to a tradition set last year with a year-end celebratory dinner at Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms. The players feasted Thursday night on a customized menu including chilled seafood platters, steak tartare, Caesar salad, ribeye and salmon. They kept the party going with some time together as a team at KAOS Nightclub after dinner.

Earlier last week, Grammy winner Marc Anthony — in town for the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Mandalay Bay Events Center — stopped in at New York-New York to catch a performance of “Zumanity” by Cirque du Soleil and even mingled with cast members after the show. Another star singer, Sarah McLachlan, stole some time away from her Vegas gig (a series of concerts at Encore Theater) to visit a Vegas show. She watched “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and posed for pictures afterward.

“Jersey Shore” and “Double Shot at Love” reality TV star Vinny Guadagnino made his debut as special celebrity guest host at Chippendales Friday night at the Rio and took to the gig like a fish to water. “To hear the roars of the crowd, I have never heard anything like it before in my life,” he said. He’s onstage through May 26. Guadagnino also popped up at The Space Saturday as a surprise guest on the Perez Hilton Podcast, which was making its first appearance in Las Vegas.

Model and actor Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, son of “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara, partied and dined at JEMAA The NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM Saturday afternoon, sharing lobster rolls, burgers and a shrimp cocktail with friends while sipping on Casamigos Anejo.

Before the Backstreet Boys played the final show of their “Larger Than Life” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Saturday night, Nick Carter popped in at Influence, the pool party at the Linq, for an afternoon acoustic set. The singer chilled out the crowd with cozy renditions of “As Long As You Love Me,” “I Want It That Way” and more, covering songs by Richard Marx, America and the Moody Blues.

Sunday night marked the launch of Nightswim, the annual late-night swim party sessions at Wynn’s XS and Encore Beach Club venues, and this particular party was sparked by a special guest drop-in. As pop dance DJ favorite Kygo took control behind the decks at XS, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds popped in to amp up the crowd.