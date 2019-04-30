Las Vegas lawyer named to Nevada Gaming Commission

Las Vegas lawyer Rosa Solis-Rainey has been named to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced today.

Solis-Rainey will take the seat previously held by Sandra Douglass Morgan, who left the commission in January to become chairwoman of the Gaming Control Board.

“Rosa is a highly experienced litigator who has been involved in some of the state’s most complex legal issues over the past 18 years,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I am confident she’ll make an outstanding addition to the Nevada Gaming Commission and support its mission of keeping Nevada the gold standard in gaming regulation.”

Solis-Rainey, who lives in Henderson, is managing partner of the Morris Law Group. She has been with the Las Vegas firm since 2006.

According to her LinkedIn page, Solis-Rainey spent more than a decade as Boyd Gaming’s director of regulatory compliance and internal audit.

In addition to her law degree from the Boyd School of Law at UNLV, Solis-Rainey holds bachelor’s and MBA degrees from the school.

With the addition of Solis-Rainey, the commission now has four members and one vacancy.