Marijuana transparency bill going to governor

CARSON CITY — The marijuana licensing process in Nevada is likely going to get a bit clearer.

The state Assembly and the Senate have now passed a bill — Senate Bill 32 — that would allow for the disclosure of applicants for marijuana licenses and the scoring system used to determine if applicants are granted licenses.

The bill would also allow the Department of Taxation to release how it interpreted the scores.

Marijuana licensing procedures and the identities of applicants are not now a matter of public record.

The bill passed unanimously in the Assembly on Tuesday, with one member absent. It will now go to Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is expected to sign it.

Sisolak has made tackling marijuana issues one of his goals, pushing for transparency and the creation of a Cannabis Compliance Board to regulate issues such as consumption.