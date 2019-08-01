Curtain Up: Big laughs at the Plaza, an early out for PMJ and more

Courtesy

The Comedy Works, an entertainment company that owns and operates clubs throughout the country and has been producing stand-up concerts since 1981, is taking over the showroom at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights starting on September 12. “We believe there has been a shortage of world-class comedy on a regular basis in downtown Las Vegas, so we are excited to partner with the Comedy Works and offer this to our customers,” said Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel. The Comedy Works is now owned by Tommy Nicchi, whose father founded the company, and he’s planning to bring nationally known comics to the Plaza’s recently renovated theater. Jim Florentine, known for appearances on the Howard Stern and Opie & Anthony shows, will headline the opening weekend. Also scheduled for fall dates are Nick Di Paolo, Tom Green, Lisa Lampanelli, Jamie Kennedy and Tim Meadows.

One of the most promising new shows of the year has closed about a month earlier than expected. “Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Hideaway” was performed for the final time Saturday night at 1 OAK Nightclub at the Mirage, featuring a guest appearance by the maestro himself, PMJ creator Bradlee. Based on modern music with vintage style, the show was a critical success in an unlikely, possibly even experimental venue, but certainly an all-out good time. It opened in April and was scheduled to run through August, but it may have been lost in the shuffle of Mirage’s vast entertainment landscape; the iconic property currently boasts shows from Terry Fator, Boyz II Men, Shin Lim and Matt Goss, not to mention Cirque du Soleil’s “The Beatles LOVE” and a knockout Aces of Comedy lineup. “Postmodern Jukebox” certainly has potential for an extended Strip run, perhaps in a more classic showroom-style space. Maybe the supper club that’s in development at Bellagio could work?

The Palms’ punk-rock resident turned up on “The Today Show” this week. Billy Idol stole some TV time to sing “To Be a Lover” (accompanied by longtime guitarist Steve Stevens) and talk about the new tour he’s launching this week (in New York City) and the restored, high-definition videos he’s dropped on the Internet as part of a larger initiative by YouTube and Universal Music Group. Now those classic MTV clips from the 1980s will be able to hold their own against today’s stuff. Idol returns to his Pearl Theater gig October 4-12.

Wynn Las Vegas has created new dinner and show pairing packages around “Le Réve” and the Encore Theater musical residencies from Diana Ross and John Fogerty. Ticket prices vary but both fine-dining and more casual restaurant options exist no matter what show you’d like to see, including multi-course meals at Allegro, Cipriani, Costa Di Mare, Lakeside, Jardin and the Buffet. Pairings are also available for limited engagements at Encore Theater including Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and others. For more information or reservations, call 702-770-3463.