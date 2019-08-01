Man shot during altercation at North Las Vegas tow yard

A vehicle owner was wounded in a shooting that escalated from a disagreement and then a fight between him and a tow truck driver at a North Las Vegas tow yard, according to city police.

The 28-year-old man was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, said Officer Eric Leavitt with North Las Vegas Police.

Gunfire blasted about 7:30 p.m. in the Fast Towing yard at 4220 Donovan Way, near Craig Road and Interstate 15, Leavitt said.

The tow truck driver left the scene but has since located and detained, Leavitt said. He was being interviewed by detectives, Leavitt said.

Additional details, including if the tow truck driver is believed to have shot the victim, weren't immediately available, Leavitt said.