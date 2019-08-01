Proposed Nevada GOP rule change would smooth Trump’s nomination

Evan Vucci / AP

The Nevada GOP has proposed a rule change that would essentially remove the need for a competitive caucus going into 2020.

The Nevada Republican Central Committee has introduced a rule that would create an “alternative presidential preference poll” for use when a Republican incumbent is running for re-election. President Donald Trump will be vying for his second term in office.

Under the proposed rule, the NRCC executive committee would be able to call for a poll of committee members to decide delegate binding and proportional allocation if it determines “a statewide presidential poll is unnecessary to determine the will of the majority of registered Nevada Republican voters.”

The rule would allow others to be considered for nomination if they have filed a notification form signed by 20 members of the executive committee at least two weeks before the alternative poll.

The rule’s implementation will be decided at the NRCC meeting in Winnemucca on Sept. 6-7.