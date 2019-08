2 found dead after northwest valley shooting

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in a far northwest valley neighborhood Friday night found two bodies inside a house, according to Metro Police.

Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way, Lt. Greg Phenis said.

Homicide detectives were en route, Phenis said about 10:15 p.m. Further details were not immediately available.