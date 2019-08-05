Motorist shot dead in suspected road rage incident on I-15

A possible road rage incident on a south valley highway led to a shooting that fatally wounded a motorist Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Detectives were seeking information on an “unknown” white van that was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 — between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road — between 7:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m., said Lt. Ray Spencer in a briefing broadcast online.

The shooting was reported at 7:37 p.m. on I-15 and Blue Diamond, Spencer said. Gunshots blasted through the door of a Chrysler 300, striking the driver, he said.

According to a preliminary account provided by Spencer, the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident. The Chrysler’s female passenger told officers that the white van was tailgating their car before gunfire rang out.

The victim and his passenger were visiting the valley from California, Spencer said, noting that the surviving victim was distraught. Services were being offered to her so she could travel back home.

Northbound lanes of the highway were shut down while the investigation was ongoing, Spencer said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.