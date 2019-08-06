Suspect arrested in 2016 fatal shooting of bystander

Metro Police say they have arrested a suspect more than three years after a bystander was killed in a shootout between two groups at a west valley apartment complex.

Henry Taylor, 37, was taken into custody Monday by a task force, police announced today. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder and on an unrelated DUI count and traffic infraction, jail logs show.

Also on Monday, authorities issued an arrest warrant on a count of murder for Tuly Lepolo in connection with the April 3, 2016, fatal shooting of Raquel Stapinksi, 41, in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Officers found Stapinski's body near a parking lot where at least two shooters had exchanged gunfire, police said.

Police at the time said Stapinski was associated with one of two groups that were fighting but noted that she was only a bystander.

After the killing, a family member said Stapinski had been invited to a birthday party at the complex, where she and her husband lived.