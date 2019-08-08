A look at the throwback football helmet UNLV will wear in opener

Courtesy UNLV

The UNLV football team will sport throwback helmets for their home opener Aug. 31 against Southern Utah. It’s part of the university’s season-long celebration of Sam Boyd Stadium, where the program is playing its final season after nearly five decades before relocating in 2020 to Allegiant Stadium.

The throwback silver helmet features “UN” in red block lettering on the side, resembling the helmets worn from 1969-72. The team moved into Sam Boyd in 1971, when Bill Ireland was the coach. Ireland is credited with the design, officials said.

The helmets are just the beginning.

A former Rebel great will serve as honorary captain for each home game. Each game will honor a decade in program history, including shirt giveaways for fans.

