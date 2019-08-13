Man sought in west Las Vegas armed robbery

Metro Police

Metro Police are searching for an armed man they say robbed a victim in a west valley business this morning.

Officers were dispatched about 6:45 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Alta Drive, police said.

The suspect entered the business, demanded money from the victim and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police described the perpetrator as a Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 25. He stands between 5 feet, 8 inches, and 5 feet, 10 inches.

Police described the suspect as thin and with a mole on his right chin. He wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap, and light-colored short pants.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.