Recipe: Mongolian beef from Jade Asian Kitchen

Courtesy

The newest restaurant offering at the Resort at Summerlin (which includes the Rampart Casino and the JW Marriott Resort & Spa) is a delicious adventure through Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisine, all in one comfortable setting. Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles serves everything from sushi to teppanyaki, stir-fry favorites to spicy oxtail ramen, robata skewers to miso-infused crème brulee. There’s a lot to choose from, but executive chef Ayoung Chang’s take on Mongolian beef, a classic Chinese-American dish, has become a fast favorite. Give it a shot in your kitchen.

Mongolian Beef

Ingredients:

12 oz. flank steak, sliced

7 tspn. ginger, sliced

5 cloves garlic, sliced

5 cloves garlic, chopped

10 oz. teriyaki sauce

5 oz. hoisin sauce

1 tbsp. sambal

10 oz. vegetable or soybean oil

3 dried chilies

1/2 red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 green bell pepper, sliced

1 carrot, sliced

1/2 yellow onion, sliced

2 oz. mushroom, sliced

1. To make the sauce, chop one teaspoon of the ginger. Combine it with the hoisin, sambal, teriyaki and the chopped garlic. Set aside.

2. Heat half the oil in a wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced ginger, the sliced garlic and the steak and cook. When the ginger starts to wither and turns golden-brown, remove it from the wok. Strain and drain the meat and set aside.

3. Clean the wok and put it back on high heat. Add the remaining oil, dried chilies, onion, peppers, carrot and mushrooms and sauté until it sweats.

4. Add the steak and three ounces of the Mongolian sauce and sauté until flavors are married. Serve immediately.