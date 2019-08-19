Suspect in Laughlin casino heist standoff killed

Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 | 8:39 a.m.
Updated 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Police say an officer shot and killed a casino robbery suspect who got out of a vehicle following a seven-hour standoff in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin.
Metro Police Officer Laura Meltzer said today the male suspect was pronounced dead after shots were fired about 7:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Aquarius Casino Resort.
Meltzer didn't immediately know if the man was armed when he was killed or how many officers fired shots.
She says a fleeing gunman fired shots toward a casino security guard about 1:30 a.m. at the Aquarius. No one was wounded at that time.
The man got in a vehicle surrounded by police, who closed nearby Casino Drive.
Laughlin is near Bullhead City, Ariz., about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.