Suspect in Laughlin casino heist standoff killed

Police say an officer shot and killed a casino robbery suspect who got out of a vehicle following a seven-hour standoff in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin.

Metro Police Officer Laura Meltzer said today the male suspect was pronounced dead after shots were fired about 7:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Aquarius Casino Resort.

Meltzer didn't immediately know if the man was armed when he was killed or how many officers fired shots.

She says a fleeing gunman fired shots toward a casino security guard about 1:30 a.m. at the Aquarius. No one was wounded at that time.

The man got in a vehicle surrounded by police, who closed nearby Casino Drive.

Laughlin is near Bullhead City, Ariz., about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.