UNLV School of Nursing recognized for community collaboration, earns national award

Courtesy

Lauren Shipton wanted something more than a career as a professional dancer on the Strip. With a passion for both caretaking and physiology, nursing seemed like the ideal fit.

When Shipton, 36, first joined the UNLV School of Nursing in 2017, she was attracted to its accelerated bachelor program and hands-on training at University Medical Center.

“I loved the program so much,” she said. “The teachers and administration here are all amazing and are super involved in student success.”

That success is being recognized nationally.

The UNLV program received one of the top accolades for nursing schools in the country last week, joining nine others in being named a Center of Excellence from the National League for Nursing, a leading professional organization for nurse educators. The award recognizes not only the school as a whole, but its ability to teach future nurses.

“It’s one of the few awards that looks at the teaching capacity of a school as a whole,” said Angela Amar, the nursing school’s dean. “It does say we’re excellent, it also says we have really good teachers and that’s what matters.”

While still trying to keep the program competitive, Amar said the school wants to expand its undergraduate program. This fall, the school welcomed 216 students, a 50% increase since 2017.

Amar added that the school’s collaboration with the community also sets it apart from others nationally.

“Students are involved in organizations that advance the community,” she said. “Students and community agencies work with homeless youth and do things that go beyond the hospital.”

This distinction helps puts UNLV at the frontline of a field that is seeing exponential growth in employment. By 2026, employment opportunities for registered nurses will see a 15% increase, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Shipton has one more semester remaining in the 16-month program. She hopes to get into the nursing school’s graduate program with aspirations of becoming a trauma nurse.

“When you’re getting a masters or doctorate in nursing, you are becoming a more advanced caretaker as well as a practitioner that can dispense medication,” she said. “You’re not just treating what the person has, but also looking at their lifestyle and how they wound up in your care.”

At UNLV, Shipton said she is able to get that hands-on experience. Just weeks after she started the program, she was already at the hospital interacting with patients — one of the perks of being a UNLV student.

“It’s terrifying but great,” she said. “We have really good ties with hospitals here.”