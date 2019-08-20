2 children hit by SUV in Reno while walking to school

RENO — Two 12-year-old Reno children were injured, one critically, when they were struck by an SUV while walking to school.

Reno police said both victims, a boy and a girl, were taken to a local hospital Tuesday after they were hit at about 7:10 a.m. while crossing an intersection northeast of downtown on the way to Traner Middle School.

Police say the boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but the girl is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor.

Police say the children apparently were in a crosswalk, but it's not clear if they had the right of way.

The accident remains under investigation.