New poll shows Biden leading Warren and Sanders in Nevada

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to top the field of Democratic presidential contenders in Nevada, according to the latest poll of registered voters by Gravis Marketing.

The poll shows Biden leading at 25%, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at 15% and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, at 10%.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was polling at 9%, while billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tom Steyer was at 6%, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was at 5% and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was at 3%.

No other candidate got over 2% in the poll. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke polled at 0%, the only one to do so.

The three frontrunners have remained the same in Nevada since a June Monmouth Poll, though their numbers have shifted.

The Monmouth poll found 36% of respondents favored Biden, followed by Warren at 19% and Sanders at 13%.

The new Gravis poll also measured prospective head-to-head contests between the Democratic nominees and President Donald Trump. Biden and Sanders were ahead of Trump by 6% and 3%, respectively, while Harris was tied at 45%.

Buttigieg and Warren trailed Trump by 4% and 1%, respectively.

Doug Kaplan, president of Gravis Marketing, predicted Nevada would remain competitive in 2020.

“The last time a Republican presidential candidate won Nevada was President Bush in 2004,” Kaplan said in a statement, “President Trump was close to flipping Nevada to his column in 2016 and Nevada will certainly remain competitive enough for either nominee in 2020.”

The question on who respondents would vote for in the Democratic caucus had a margin of error of 5%, while other questions had a margin of error of 3.2%.