Christian Vaughn rushes Desert Oasis past Del Sol

Christian Vaughn had about 200 rushing yards and at least three touchdowns tonight for the Desert Oasis football team in a 40-21 win over visiting Del Sol.

“He was a workhorse tonight and our offensive line played great,” Desert Oasis coach Mike Ovens said.

Sophomore Tyler Stott hooked up with Janorris Sejour for a long scoring strike, and Alex Simi had a touchdown run of about 15 yards.

For Del Sol, Damani Wilks had 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and Maalik Flowers had seven catches for 64 yards. But it wasn’t enough to stop Vaughn and the Diamondbacks.

“My coaches did an unbelievable job preparing this group in a limited amount of time,” Ovens said.

