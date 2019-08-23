Faith Lutheran starts slow in loss to Arizona school

The Faith Lutheran football team surrendered 40 unanswered points to open the game against visiting Mountain Pointe of Arizona in a 40-17 defeat.

“It was a lack of execution on our part,” Faith Lutheran coach Vernon Fox said. “Our boys fought until the end. But when you play a team of that caliber, you can’t make the kind of mistakes that we did.”

Grant Wood had a 21-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Steck for the Crusaders, while Marcos Canales added a short touchdown run. Alex Khachoyan booted a 24-yard field goal.

Faith Lutheran struggled to move the ball early, Fox said. It had just 154 total yards.

