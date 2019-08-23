Las Vegas Sun

August 24, 2019

Faith Lutheran starts slow in loss to Arizona school

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Faith Lutheran football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Julian Rohan, Noah Vernon, Keegan Bunn, Kanalu Shimizu, Hunter Kaupiko and Peyton Thornton.

The Faith Lutheran football team surrendered 40 unanswered points to open the game against visiting Mountain Pointe of Arizona in a 40-17 defeat.

“It was a lack of execution on our part,” Faith Lutheran coach Vernon Fox said. “Our boys fought until the end. But when you play a team of that caliber, you can’t make the kind of mistakes that we did.”

Grant Wood had a 21-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Steck for the Crusaders, while Marcos Canales added a short touchdown run. Alex Khachoyan booted a 24-yard field goal.

Faith Lutheran struggled to move the ball early, Fox said. It had just 154 total yards.

