Foothill blanks California school to open season

Koy Riggin passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns tonight for the Foothill football team in a 19-0 victory against Coachella Valley of California.

“Defensively, we were lights out,” Foothill coach Vernon Brown said.

Brown said Tofa Wilson, Micah Johnson and Colter Mckee had strong defensive games. Vyron Wallace had an interception.

Riggin had touchdown passes to Boston Ramiro and Kendric Thomas. Elijaah Bryant had a 2-yard touchdown run.

“Offensively, we had 20 penalties. We need to clean some things up,” Brown said.

