Good Samaritan hit, killed while trying to help motorist

Spotting an older-model sports car engulfed in flames Thursday night on a south valley roadway, the driver of a big rig pulled over on the opposite side of the road and got out.

With a fire extinguisher on hand, the good Samaritan successfully crossed southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, near Via Inspirada in Henderson, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

But as he made his way through northbound traffic, the man was killed by a cement truck, patrol spokesman Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. That rig's cargo was so heavy that the driver could not stop in time.

The victim, who died at the scene, was reportedly identified as John Stacy, a 60-year-old Pahrump resident and FedEx driver. In a photo published online, his work truck is shown across from the charred 1993 Chevrolet Corvette.

Impairment from the cement truck driver, who cooperated with the investigation, was not suspected, Buratczuk said.

The Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada responded to the scene to offer counseling to those who may have witnessed the crash.