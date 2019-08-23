Las Vegas Sun

August 24, 2019

Scroggins passes for 5 TDs in Las Vegas win

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Las Vegas High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, James Dunn, Markell Jackson, Jquan Curtis and Ja’Shawn Scroggins.

By Ray Brewer

Ja’Shawn Scroggins passed for 300 yards and five touchdowns for the Las Vegas High football team in a 42-28 win against visiting Adelanto of California.

Miles Davis had more than 100 receiving yards and three touchdowns, tight end Junior Carmona caught a scoring pass and Jaelin Gray also found the endzone.

“We played well. We matched their intensity,” Las Vegas coach Erick Capetillo said. “Our defense balled out.”

The Wildcats forced four turnovers, including an interception from Kevin Covarrubias.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

