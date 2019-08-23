Las Vegas Sun

Chaparral downs Mojave, 31-6

Members of the Chaparral High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Joe Tauilili and Tayshawn Collins.

Meshach Hawkins rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Steve Torres added three interceptions tonight for the Chaparral football team in a 31-6 season-opening victory against Mojave.

“We feel like we have a good team, and we feel like we worked hard this summer,” Chaparral coach Don Willis said.

Iopu Tauiliili and Damari White also had touchdowns for the Cowboys, who “made a lot of silly mistakes on offense and left some points out there,” Willis said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

