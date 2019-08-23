Chaparral downs Mojave, 31-6

Meshach Hawkins rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Steve Torres added three interceptions tonight for the Chaparral football team in a 31-6 season-opening victory against Mojave.

“We feel like we have a good team, and we feel like we worked hard this summer,” Chaparral coach Don Willis said.

Iopu Tauiliili and Damari White also had touchdowns for the Cowboys, who “made a lot of silly mistakes on offense and left some points out there,” Willis said.

