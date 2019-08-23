Chaparral downs Mojave, 31-6

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 | 11:17 p.m.
Meshach Hawkins rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Steve Torres added three interceptions tonight for the Chaparral football team in a 31-6 season-opening victory against Mojave.
“We feel like we have a good team, and we feel like we worked hard this summer,” Chaparral coach Don Willis said.
Iopu Tauiliili and Damari White also had touchdowns for the Cowboys, who “made a lot of silly mistakes on offense and left some points out there,” Willis said.
Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy