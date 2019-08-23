Las Vegas Sun

August 24, 2019

Pahrump can’t hold onto lead in opener

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Pahrump High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Jalen Denton, Kody Peugh and Tony Margiotta.

The Pahrump Valley football team squandered a four-touchdown lead today in the season opener, falling 46-42 to visiting Lowry of Northern Nevada.

Lowry scored two late touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final minute.

“Defense couldn’t hold them,” Pahrump coach Joe Clayton said.

Tony Margiotta had 25 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns for Pahrump, and Andrew Avena had 12 carries for 97 yards and two scores.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

