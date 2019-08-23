Pahrump can’t hold onto lead in opener

The Pahrump Valley football team squandered a four-touchdown lead today in the season opener, falling 46-42 to visiting Lowry of Northern Nevada.

Lowry scored two late touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final minute.

“Defense couldn’t hold them,” Pahrump coach Joe Clayton said.

Tony Margiotta had 25 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns for Pahrump, and Andrew Avena had 12 carries for 97 yards and two scores.

