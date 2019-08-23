Pricing for UNLV football in 2020 at Allegiant Stadium finalized

There will be slight increase in pricing for UNLV football season tickets for the 2020 season when the Rebels move into Allegiant Stadium, their new $1.9 billion state-of-the-art facility off the Strip.

The university announced the pricing structure today. The cheapest season ticket for six games at Allegiant Stadium is $130 for seats in the end zone, an increase of $15 from the final season at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Sideline tickets around the 30-yard line will be $450 per season at the new stadium. It’s $265 in 2019 at Sam Boyd, the Rebels’ home of nearly 50 seasons.

Season-ticket holders in the “Faithful Fan Pricing” promotion will pay the same in 2020 at Allegiant that they paid in 2019 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The athletic department spent months working on the pricing structure, knowing there would be an increase for 2020 but wanting to keep the cost reasonable. They sent surveys to fans for feedback, and compared pricing and the game day experience of other teams in the market.

“This second wave of surveys allowed us to continue gathering information as we identify our place in the most competitive entertainment market in the world and strive toward one of our top priorities, which is providing the best fan experience in the Mountain West Conference,” UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “As has been our goal throughout this process, we want to be thoughtful and strategic in our transition into the new stadium. Our pricing model provides the Las Vegas community with affordable access to our new $1.9 billion home for Rebel football.”

UNLV hosts Cal on Aug. 29, 2020, in the first football game at Allegiant, the facility the Rebels will share with the NFL’s Raiders. The university expects a spike in attendance for that historic game, and hopes the momentum will bring an increase in support for a program that averaged 16,822 fans per game in 2018. They also want to make sure 'there's a ticket for every wallet' at the new stadium.

