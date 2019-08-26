Weekend Rewind: Sofia Richie, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves and more

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

I started my weekend by judging the Thursday night Battle of the Bands contest at the Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan, sponsored by Las Vegas Weekly and Wild Turkey. This venue has only been open for a few short months but it’s already a fantastic place to catch live music, and powerful performances by local cover outfits East Side Riot, Flannel Channel, the Moonshiners and Every Woman Band impressed the amped up crowd as much as the judges. We chose Every Woman Band to move on to the finals but you can catch the next installation of this contest at the Barbershop at 10 p.m. on August 29.

Model Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie, spent the weekend in Vegas celebrating her 21st birthday, starting at Encore Beach Club on Saturday. Dressed in a Chanel bathing suit, Richie was joined by boyfriend Scott Disick and a large group of party pals dancing to the sounds of resident DJ Alesso. Kylie Jenner joined Richie for dinner that night at Cipriani at Wynn Plaza before the group landed at XS Nightclub to catch the Chainsmokers, whose Drew Taggart brought Richie onstage and led the club crowd in singing “Happy Birthday.”

There was another celeb birthday bash at XS on Friday night. Actor Evan Ross, daughter of Encore Theater resident Diana Ross, caught his mom’s concert and then hit the club for a celebration with singer wife Ashlee Simpson Ross and other friends to mark his 31st birthday.

It was a packed house at KAOS Saturday night to catch resident rapper Cardi B’s latest performance and she didn’t disappoint. She kicked off her thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots after her first song and completed her set barefoot, bringing husband Offset from Migos onstage to duet on “Clout.” Hiding at a VIP table nearby was pop-R&B superstar The Weeknd.

You might recognize entertainer Chester Lockhart from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or his cameo in Taylor Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down.” Or you may have spotted him in the crowd Friday night at “Magic Mike Live” at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Last week, Grammy champ Kacey Musgraves stuck around in Las Vegas to properly celebrate her 31st birthday after opening her Oh What A World Tour II with a sold-out show at the Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea on Tuesday night. After the concert, she hit the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas’ Chinatown district and shared a booth in the “pirates lair” while sampling the bar’s tremendous cocktails. On Wednesday, she was back at Cosmo, having dinner with her family at Beauty & Essex.