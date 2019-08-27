Good Samaritans help woman trapped in burning Las Vegas home

Good Samaritans helped a woman escape a house fire Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The front door was impassable, so at least two passers-by disabled some security bars from a window at the front of the house and helped her climb out, officials said.

The woman, who was found by first responders sitting on a nearby curb, suffered cuts and smoke inhalation, officials said. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was believed to be in serious condition.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire crews responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Doolittle Avenue and encountered heavy smoke billowing from the one-story, wooden-frame house, officials said. The kitchen fire, likely caused by unattended cooking, was extinguished in a few minutes.

The woman was sleeping in a bedroom when smoke alarms woke her up, officials said. The blaze did about $25,000 in damage.

No one else was injured.