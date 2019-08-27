Man charged in death of toddler on Indian reservation

The U.S. government has charged a man in the beating death of a toddler earlier this year on the Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation in Northern Nevada, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Las Vegas announced today.

Colon Jackson, a member of the tribe, was indicted by a grand jury last week on a count of first-degree murder, according to court documents.

The slaying of the 3-year-old girl, only identified as A.B., was reported on Jan. 9, said Nicholas Trutanich, U.S. attorney for Nevada.

A medical examiner determined the girl died from blunt force trauma to the head and also had injuries to her genitalia and buttocks, Trutanich said. Citing privacy concerns, Trutanich would not discuss the relationship between Jackson and the child.

Jackson, who was arrested last week, will appear before a federal judge Thursday in Northern Nevada.

The case comes as the federal government has stepped up collaborative efforts with tribes, Trutanich said.