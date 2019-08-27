Metro warns of phone scammers seeking money for outstanding warrants

Metro Police on Tuesday warned the public that scammers were making phone calls demanding money and threatening arrests.

The scheming callers are using numbers similar to those the police department uses, said Metro, reminding the public that the agency doesn't make such calls.

The callers tell would-be victims that there are outstanding warrants for traffic fines and demand immediate payment, while asking for personal information such as Social Security numbers, police said.

Additionally, residents were solicited for money for insurance services and funeral expenses, police said. For further information, visit here.

Anyone who may have been a victim or would like to report illicit activity can call Metro at 702-828-3483. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.