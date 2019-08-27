Police say teen threatened to shoot up football game

A teen was arrested on a count of making a terrorist threat after he posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot up a North Las Vegas high school football game, according to a Clark County School District Police arrest report.

The since-deleted message posted Thursday night and attributed to Ranjoseph Wallace, 18, warned to not “go to the legacy game” because he was “shooting” it up, police said.

The former Clark County School District student was arrested Friday, the same day Legacy High School played at home against a California school. Police said they found a .50-caliber long gun with a scope attached to it at his home.

Questioned by police, Wallace admitted writing the post but said he was referencing a game of dice, according to the arrest report.

Wallace deleted the post when comments began piling up, including one that warned he should “delete the threat before he goes to jail,” the report said.

A Legacy High staff member received a screenshot of the Facebook post, registered under RJ Wallace, and contacted police on Thursday, the report said. Wallace was taken into custody during a traffic stop, police said.

He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond on a count of making a threat or providing false information in an act of terrorism, jail records show. Wallace is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 10.