Police searching for suspect after woman shot dead in downtown LV apartment

A woman was gunned down inside a downtown Las Vegas apartment Tuesday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

As the homicide investigation approached the evening hours, detectives continued to search for the shooter, Lt. Ray Spencer said, noting that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

An unidentified man known to the woman was being sought, though the connection wasn't clear, Spencer said.

A few minutes before 2 p.m. a 911 call alerted officers and medics that someone had been shot inside an apartment in the 1400 block of South Casino Center, just north of Charleston Boulevard, Spencer said.

Despite lifesaving efforts from officers, who’d applied a tourniquet on the victim, she died from multiple gunshot wounds at University Medical Center about an hour later, Spencer said.

As daylight turned to night, yellow police tape extended into alleyways past the complex, which is tucked behind a dilapidated three-story residential building. Several neighbors sat outside their homes.

Detectives were speaking to multiple people who were near the apartment when gunfire rang out, Spencer said. The investigation remained in its preliminary stages, and a warrant hadn’t been served.

The victim was only described as a black victim in her mid 50s, Spencer said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.