Best Bets: George Strait, Brad Williams, Soul of Motown and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Sun File Photo

Your Sunday plans are all set — and good luck to you on those prop bets — but there’s plenty of fun to be had before Big Game day. Check out these music and comedy options hitting the Vegas Valley this weekend.

SOUL OF MOTOWN This energetic tribute concert honors all the legends of the Motown era, from the Temptations to the Supremes and every sound in between. Get ready to dance when you get your tickets to this limited run, also performed at the Westgate International Theater February 6-9. February 1, info at westgateresorts.com.

JEREMY PIVEN The actor that cracked you up in “Entourage” and “Old School” takes a turn on the stand-up stage at Treasure Island Friday night. February 1, info at treasureisland.com.

GEORGE STRAIT The record-setting Strait to Vegas residency at T-Mobile Arena continues with Friday and Saturday shows as the “King of Country” welcomes a new special guest this weekend, up-and-coming “Girl Going Nowhere” Ashley McBryde. January 1-2, info at t-mobilearena.com.

SUGAR RAY This fun-loving band’s frontman Mark McGrath was one of the rotating acts in Salt-N-Pepa’s “I Love the ’90s” show at Paris Las Vegas, so when that production closed down, he found a new place to play in Vegas for Super Bowl weekend. The group will bring “Every Morning,” “Fly,” “When It’s Over” and the rest of their hits to the South Point Showroom Friday and Saturday. February 1-2, info at southpointcasino.com.

BRAD WILLIAMS One of the fastest-rising standups in the scene today, Brad Williams never met a dirty joke he couldn’t make his own. There are no rules when it comes to his brand of comedy, which is why he loves the Vegas stage; he’s got two weekend shows planned in the Red Rock Resort’s Rocks Lounge. February 1-2, info at stationcasinoslive.com.