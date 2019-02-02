The Stratosphere is rebranding to the STRAT

Golden Entertainment

Las Vegas locals have been using “the Strat” as a nickname for the 1,149-foot tower, hotel and casino at the north end of the Strip for years. On Super Bowl Sunday, the rest of the world will get familiar with that name when two commercials will air during the game promoting the rebranding of the Stratosphere.

Golden Entertainment announced late Friday that the 23-year-old property will begin its transition to The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod with the “Strat Rising” and “Take the World for a Spin” commercials on February 3.

It’s the latest development in a steady transformation that began last year after Golden acquired the Stratosphere in late 2017. Renovations completed since last summer include a new baccarat pit, a remodel of more than 300 rooms, a new menu and remodel of the Top of the World restaurant and the addition of new restaurants Strat Café & Wok and 108 Eats.

Coming to the property this year are BLVD & Main Taphouse and View Lounge on the casino floor and a fully remodeled sportsbook operated by William Hill. The observation decks on floors 108 and 109 will also be remodeled and the STRAT will be the first of Golden’s properties to introduce True Rewards, a comprehensive gaming rewards program that will soon be available at more than 130 locations including casinos, PT’s brand taverns and Smith’s and Albertson’s grocery stores.

“The Stratosphere is a Las Vegas icon, so in acquiring the property we chose to preserve that quality while also reimagining the resort through a comprehensive remodel that spans from the tower to the main casino floor,” said Steve Arcana, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Golden Entertainment. “We have developed a new brand that speaks to the fun and excitement of this grand transformation.”

The “Skypod” in the new name refers to the top of the tower as one destination, which includes Top of the World, 107 SkyLounge, 108 Eats, the observation decks and thrill rides and attractions Sky Jump, Big Shot, Insanity and X-Scream.