Motorcyclist killed in southwest Vegas crash, off-duty Metro officer injured

A motorcyclist was killed and an off-duty Metro Police officer was injured Saturday afternoon in a southwest valley crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, while the officer — who was driving a Honda car — was hospitalized with survivable injuries, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. in the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and Mountain’s Edge Parkway, Metro traffic logs show.

The officer was turning left from Mountain’s Edge onto Buffalo on a yellow blinking light when the motorcycle, which was traveling on the opposite direction on Mountain’s Edge, plowed onto it, Buratczuk said.

The motorcyclist, a Las Vegas man in his early 30s, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, Buratczuk said. He was believed to be speeding, but the investigation continued Saturday night.

Buratczuk said neither man appeared to be impaired.

The probe — being conducted alongside the Highway Patrol — includes dash camera footage provided by a witness that investigators believe “will paint a pretty good picture” of what transpired, Buratczuk said.

Although the crash occurred on a Metro-patrolled road, the Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, Lt. Richard Meyers said.

This is part of an agreement both agencies have when there’s a serious crash that involves law enforcement employees to ensure transparency, Buratczuk said.