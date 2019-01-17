Missing woman with Alzheimer’s located in good condition

An elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing Wednesday in the northwest valley was found Thursday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Barbara Hudson was found when a local business employee recognized her from a news broadcast after Metro asked for the public’s help in the afternoon.

Hudson went missing near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive, police said.

“She is in good condition and will be reunited with her family,” Metro said in a statement. “Thank you for your assistance!”