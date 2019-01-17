Police: Teacher arrested on lewdness counts involving teen student

What began as online conversations between a Basic High School teacher and a teen student escalated into meetups and kissing, Clark County School District Police allege.

Breanna Hernandez, 27, was arrested at her lawyer’s office Monday and booked on two counts each of lewdness, luring and kidnapping a child, all felonies, police said.

She bailed out of the Clark County Detention Center the following day with the stipulation that she doesn’t contact the victim — who is between 14 and 15 — or his family, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Police began investigating the relationship on Nov. 7, when another student reported finding inappropriate messages on her phone, which the boy had used with his account and failed to log off, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim reported that he and the teacher at the Henderson school began messaging online in September, police said. At first, he said, they would talk about “school stuff,” but subsequent text messages became flirty, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez, police allege, began picking up the boy in October at or near his house, which was down the street from hers, and they would walk her dog at a park.

The boy said they first kissed on Halloween at her house, according to police. When asked if anyone else was home, the boy told police, “No, her husband came home and then that was it,” according to the report. On Nov. 3, they were back at Hernandez’s house, where they kissed again, the report said.

On Monday morning, Hernandez was arrested at her lawyer’s downtown Las Vegas office, police said.

Hernandez, who was hired by the Clark County School District in 2015, was assigned to home in November, School District Police Lt. Darnell Couthen said.