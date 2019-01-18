Best Bets: Lady Gaga, Frankie Scinta, Chris Tucker and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We’re only three weeks into the new year and already jammed with diverse entertainment options every weekend. This one brings a big Saturday fight night to the Strip, but that’s only the beginning of the musical and cultural offerings to choose from.

FRANKIE SCINTA Longtime lounge and theater favorite Frankie Scinta returns to headline the Showroom at South Point with his brand-new, still sizzling live musical performance "The Showman." Scinta's seven-piece band is anchored by drummer Pete O'Donnell and also includes vocalist Janien Valentine. Expect two nights of multiple genres of music, comedy, impressions, audience interaction and more. January 18-19, info at southpointcasino.com.

DEAR EVAN HANSON The winner of six Tony Awards and the Grammy Award for best musical theatre album, “Dear Evan Hanson” is equally beloved by audiences and critics. It finishes a brief run at Reynolds Hall this weekend. January 18-20, info at thesmithcenter.com.

CHRIS TUCKER The stand-up comedian and star of “Friday,” “The Fifth Element” and the “Rush Hour” movies is ready to bring the laughs to Wynn Saturday night with two shows at the intimate Encore Theater. January 19, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

LADY GAGA: JAZZ & PIANO The newest Strip resident returns to Park Theater at Park MGM this week, performing her over-the-top “Enigma” production on January 19, 24, 26 and 31, but on Sunday night Lady Gaga debuts her stripped-down set, “Jazz & Piano,” featuring the star behind the keys backed by an all-star group of local jazz musicians. January 20, info at parkmgm.com.

STYX The long-running, genre-spanning rock outfit sets up for a monster show Sunday at the Pearl Theater at the Palms. Styx will cram two sets into one concert, focusing on greatest hits for one and performing the critically acclaimed latest album in the band’s catalog, “The Mission,” for the other. January 20, info at palms.com.