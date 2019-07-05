Free museum admission for Bank of America cardholders

Matt Rourke / AP

For those looking to explore some Las Vegas museums on the cheap this weekend, Bank of America is offering some options.

As part of its Museums on Us program, the bank is offering Bank of American and Merrill credit and debit cardholders free admission to the Discovery Children’s Museum, Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Springs Preserve.

In Reno, free admission is being offered to the Nevada Museum of Art and Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum.

Customers must show their card and a photo ID. Free admission applies to cardholders only; guests are not eligible for free admission.

The ongoing 2019 promotion is available the first weekend of each month.

“We believe in the power of the arts to help communities thrive, educate and enrich societies,” Rena De Sisto, a global Bank of America arts and culture executive said in a news release. “The Museums on Us program serves the greater cause of enriching communities by giving more people access to some of our society’s greatest cultural assets.”

For a list of more than 200 participating museums nationwide, click here.