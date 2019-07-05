San Francisco: More homeless living in vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO — A new report found San Francisco's homeless population 17% higher than two years ago, due partly to more people living in vehicles.

The findings, released Friday by the city's Department of Homelessness & Supportive Housing, paints a picture of a city in crisis.

The one-night count of homeless in January found more than 8,000 people on the streets. Nearly 1,200 were on the waiting list for shelter beds that week.

Agency director Jeff Kositsky said he's troubled by the growing number of people who seem to have jobs but still must live in vehicles.

The report identified nearly 600 passenger RVs, vans and other vehicles that appeared inhabited.

Other major counties in California also have reported steep increases. Last month Los Angeles County reported nearly 59,000 people without homes.