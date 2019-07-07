‘ Girls across Nevada look up to you’: Sisolak invites World Cup champions for celebratory visit

Francisco Seco / Associated Press

Gov. Steve Sisolak extended an invitation to the United States women's soccer team to visit Nevada after the team’s record-breaking World Cup title on Sunday.

Sisolak, in his invitation over Twitter, touted Nevada’s recent electoral history and political representation as a reason for the team to visit. Nevada became the first in the nation with a women-majority state legislature after the 2018 midterm elections, and has a majority-women congressional delegation.

“We are a state that believes in equality and that all people deserve a seat at the table,” he tweeted.

The national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, bringing their World Cup wins to four and continuing their streak as the one of the most-decorated national teams.

The invitation to Nevada comes after multiple members of the team have said they would not accept an invitation to visit President Trump at the White House, with one of the team’s more visible members, team captain Megan Rapinoe, doubling down on her longstanding position to not visit this week. She indicated her teammates had similar feelings toward the president.

Sisolak tweeted that it is important for young girls to have visible, strong women for role models.

“Girls across Nevada look up to you, and I know they’d join me in being honored to host you and celebrate your success,” he tweeted.

Many members of the Nevada congressional delegation, along with state lawmakers, also sent congratulations to the team, including Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto and Reps. Susie Lee, Steven Horsford and Dina Titus.

Rep. Titus, D-Las Vegas, tweeted out during the game that she was supporting the team’s fight for equal pay.

“Your victory is a reminder that what’s always been doesn’t have to always be,” she tweeted after the win.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, tweeted his hope for a visit as well, saying that “Nevada would love to have” the team.

There has been no statement from the team on whether or not they will accept the invitation for Sisolak.

Trump has yet to invite the champions to the White House — and, as Rapinoe says, tends to only invite sports teams he suspects will accept the offer. Trump did congratulate the team on Twitter, but even that action drew criticism from some because he waited for nearly two hours after the game ended.