Central valley crash leaves woman dead, 4 children hospitalized

A motorist was killed and her four young passengers and a pedestrian were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a car crash on a central valley roadway, according to Metro Police.

The child patients — ages 2, 4, 9 and 10 — suffered minor injuries and remained under observation at University Medical Center, where the 56-year-old Las Vegas woman died, police said.

The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue, east of Decatur Boulevard, police said.

A 2007 Toyota Camry was going west at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road and began to pummel cones and barricades, ending up in a construction zone, where it hit a work pickup truck, police said.

One of the truck's tires detached and hit a pedestrian on a sidewalk, police said. He was treated and released from UMC.

But the car kept heading west, rotating along the way, and then flew onto a large pile of gravel, police said. The Camry ultimately struck a heavy equipment machine.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, police said.