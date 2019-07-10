Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Henderson

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Henderson home Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide, city police announced about 12 hours later.

Both people were shot, but police did not provide further details as to who might have been the victim or killer.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive, near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street, and made the discovery during a welfare check.

Citing an open investigation, police in a news release did not provide further details.

The decedents will be publicly named by the Clark County Coroner's Office. This was the eighth homicide reported in Henderson this year.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.