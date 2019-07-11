Larry Burns, longtime Metro officer, sheriff candidate, dies at 61

Retired Metro Police Capt. Larry Burns, who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2014, died this morning as the result of a medical condition, the department said. He was 61.

Burns, who died at his home, ended his 27-year career with Metro in 2013 as head of the Bolden Area Command, a central valley substation.

During his time as captain, he helped spearhead the Safe Village Initiative in the Sherman Gardens public housing complex. The project, which earned Burns a Metro commendation, teamed police, community agencies and faith-based organizations to help reduce crime.

“Burns was known for his warm and gregarious personality, his community service and his generosity,” Metro said in a statement.

Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, which endorsed Burns for sheriff, said Burns was “a great leader and friend to everyone who worked around him and for him...He leaves behind an amazing legacy on this department as well as this community.”

Burns, who was Metro’s SWAT commander for seven years, entered the race for sheriff after former Sheriff Doug Gillespie announced he wouldn’t seek a third term. He lost to now-Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Burns is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Annie Burns, and seven children, one of whom died before him. He had two grandchildren and was awaiting the arrival of a third, Metro said.