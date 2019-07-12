Police name suspects in 2016 slaying outside convenience store

Metro Police have named two people wanted in the 2016 slaying of a man who was shot during a scuffle outside a northeast valley convenience store.

Arrest warrants were issued on counts of murder and conspiracy to murder for Jordan Delgado and Victor Delgado on Oct. 13, 2016, the day of the shooting, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show. After the killing, the suspects left Nevada but are believed to have since returned, police said.

It wasn't clear how they were identified.

The day of the shooting, officers responded about 6:15 a.m. to the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of North Hollywood Boulevard, and found Daniel Villanueva gravely wounded, police said. He died at the scene.

An argument between the three men turned physical before the shooting, police said. The suspects fled in a silver car, police said.

Metro today released mug shots of the suspects from unrelated arrests in hopes of finding them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.